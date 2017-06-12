Group wants Greenwich to adhere to Paris climate pact

Judd Cohen from Indivisible Greenwich on Wednesday handed First Selectman Peter Tesei a letter asking the selectmen to sign what is known as the Mayor's Climate Letter, a document created after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. was pulling out of the international climate change agreement. "It's important for as many people and governments to sign onto this" as possible, Cohen said on Thursday.

