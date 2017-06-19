Greenwich's Glenville gets its historic designation
Greenwich Police Chief Jim Heavey discusses some of Glenville's history with Debra Mecky, Executive Director of the Greenwich Historical Society, as the Greenwich Historic Preservation Network hosts a dedication ceremony for the new sign marking Glenville as an historic district in Greenwich, Conn., June 23, 2017.
