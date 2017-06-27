Greenwich white collar criminal shares journey back to the...
Jeff Grant speaks at the Nantucket Project Library about his life before a small group of residents on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 in Greenwich, Connecticut. Grant became addicted to prescription pain killers after an injury in 1992, his law firm in Westchester County, New York began to fail and in the haze of a nearly decade-long addiction to Demerol, Grant made the fateful decision that would change his life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Jun 24
|Niggler
|207
|Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09)
|Jun 20
|Jim bob otter
|8
|Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09)
|Jun 20
|ron russo
|10
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford
|Jun 15
|VictorOrians
|1
|Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09)
|Jun 12
|Theresa Stanton
|39
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jun 10
|Tom
|76
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC