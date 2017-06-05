Greenwich spotlight: Sara Lindh describes the life of an au pair
Sarah Lindh, 19, came to Greenwich, Conn. from Sweden last July and is wrapping up her year stint as an au pair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Sat
|Tom
|76
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|Joe Kaliko, what a sleazebag
|May 21
|Krags
|1
|Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09)
|May 18
|BPT
|7
|Conservation takes priority in planning for fut...
|May 14
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|May '17
|Wondering
|2
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC