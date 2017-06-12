Greenwich Public School Interim Superintendent Dr. Sal Corda
Interim Superintendent Sal Corda came to Greenwich at a time of tumult last year and provided reasoned calm and reflective leadership, Board of Education Chair Peter Sherr told the public. At a Board of Education at Julian Curtiss School on Thursday, Corda was honored for his service to the school district for the year he served as its head.
