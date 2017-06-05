Greenwich LWV annual meeting to honor...

Greenwich LWV annual meeting to honor Caroline Adkins

The League of Women Voters of Greenwich is gathering Wednesday night for its annual meeting and presentation of its prestigious Mary Award to Caroline Adkins . The award is named in memory of Mary Lou Woods and Mary Sullivan , who were active and visible both in the League and the Greenwich community.

