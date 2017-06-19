Greenwich Launches Larvicide Program To Combat Mosquitoes, West Nile
The Town of Greenwich will begin a preemptive larviciding program that will include the treatment of public and private roadway catch basins, public school ground catch basins and other property owned by the Town in an effort to battle the West Nile Virus. "Controlling the mosquito population in the larval stage through the application of larvicide has been found to be very effective over the years, so it is prudent to continue this action," Director of Health Caroline Calderone Baisley said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenwich Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09)
|Jun 20
|Jim bob otter
|8
|Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09)
|Jun 20
|ron russo
|10
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford
|Jun 15
|VictorOrians
|1
|Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09)
|Jun 12
|Theresa Stanton
|39
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jun 10
|Tom
|76
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC