Greenwich Launches Larvicide Program To Combat Mosquitoes, West Nile

The Town of Greenwich will begin a preemptive larviciding program that will include the treatment of public and private roadway catch basins, public school ground catch basins and other property owned by the Town in an effort to battle the West Nile Virus. "Controlling the mosquito population in the larval stage through the application of larvicide has been found to be very effective over the years, so it is prudent to continue this action," Director of Health Caroline Calderone Baisley said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenwich Daily Voice.