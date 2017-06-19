Greenwich High junior killed by train Sunday

Greenwich Police confirmed Monday the teenager struck and killed by a Metro-North train just after midnight Sunday June 18, 2017 near the Cos Cob train station was a 17-year-old Greenwich High School student. The Greenwich Board of Education will have mental health staff available on Monday June 19 throughout the day until 4 p.m. to talk to distressed classmates of the victim, according to Lt.

