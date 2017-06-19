Greenwich grassroots group focuses on water consumption
Jane Kochersperger , Bob Brady and Troudy Grouse talk about how Greenwich Conservation Advocates was formed in response to the state's drought at a meeting with other GCA members and the Greenwich Time at Cos Cob Park on Thursday evening. less Jane Kochersperger , Bob Brady and Troudy Grouse talk about how Greenwich Conservation Advocates was formed in response to the state's drought at a meeting with other GCA members and the Greenwich Time ... more Rick Margenot , Marija Mikolajczak and Anitra Brooks Kocyba talk about Greenwich Conservation Advocates and the grassroot organization's current and future plans under the pavilion at Cos Cob Park early Thursday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|5 hr
|Niggler
|207
|Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09)
|Jun 20
|Jim bob otter
|8
|Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09)
|Jun 20
|ron russo
|10
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford
|Jun 15
|VictorOrians
|1
|Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09)
|Jun 12
|Theresa Stanton
|39
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jun 10
|Tom
|76
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC