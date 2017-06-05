Greenwich Firefighters Rescue 7 Ducklings From Storm Drain
Greenwich Professional Firefighters fish out the ducklings that are caught in the storm drain at the Perrot Library in Greenwich. Greenwich Professional Firefighters remove the grate to get to the ducklings caught in the storm drain at the Perrot Library in Greenwich.
