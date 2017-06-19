Greenwich couple opens $65M luxury pet hotel at JFK

Greenwich residents John Cuticelli and his wife Elizabeth Schuette-Cuticelli pose at the front desk of the newly opened Ark, a multi-purpose animal handling and air cargo facility at New YorkA's John F. Kennedy International Airport. The Ark covers more than 175,000 square-feet and has been developed as a portfolio company of New York City-based investment company Racebrook Capital, which the Greenwich couple own.

