Greenwich Audubon bird count finds 2 new species
At left, Cynthia Ehlinger looks south toward Eagle Pond as she counts birds during the Greenwich Audubon summer bird count. At left, Cynthia Ehlinger looks south toward Eagle Pond as she counts birds during the Greenwich Audubon summer bird count.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09)
|11 hr
|Theresa Stanton
|39
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jun 10
|Tom
|76
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|Joe Kaliko, what a sleazebag
|May 21
|Krags
|1
|Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09)
|May 18
|BPT
|7
|Conservation takes priority in planning for fut...
|May 14
|America Gentleman...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC