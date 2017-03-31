Great Point Partners Llc Buys Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc, PTC ...
Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Great Point Partners Llc buys Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc, PTC Therapeutics Inc, Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc, NeuroDerm, Acceleron Pharma Inc, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc, Blueprint Medicines Corp, sells Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc, CoLucid Pharmaceuticals Inc, Trevena Inc, AveXis Inc during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Great Point Partners Llc. As of 2017-03-31, Great Point Partners Llc owns 37 stocks with a total value of $504 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09)
|Tue
|Jim bob otter
|8
|Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09)
|Tue
|ron russo
|10
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford
|Jun 15
|VictorOrians
|1
|Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09)
|Jun 12
|Theresa Stanton
|39
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jun 10
|Tom
|76
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC