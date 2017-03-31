Great Point Partners Llc Buys Concert...

Great Point Partners Llc Buys Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc, PTC ...

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Great Point Partners Llc buys Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc, PTC Therapeutics Inc, Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc, NeuroDerm, Acceleron Pharma Inc, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc, Blueprint Medicines Corp, sells Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc, CoLucid Pharmaceuticals Inc, Trevena Inc, AveXis Inc during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Great Point Partners Llc. As of 2017-03-31, Great Point Partners Llc owns 37 stocks with a total value of $504 million.

