From left, volunteer tutors Marie Wardell, Diane Garrett, Kaitlin...
From left, volunteer tutors Marie Wardell, Diane Garrett, Kaitlin Debellis and Betsy Coons participated in this year's United Way Reading Champions initiative. From left, volunteer tutors Marie Wardell, Diane Garrett, Kaitlin Debellis and Betsy Coons participated in this year's United Way Reading Champions initiative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|20 hr
|Niggler
|207
|Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09)
|Jun 20
|Jim bob otter
|8
|Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09)
|Jun 20
|ron russo
|10
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford
|Jun 15
|VictorOrians
|1
|Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09)
|Jun 12
|Theresa Stanton
|39
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jun 10
|Tom
|76
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC