Four Middle-Aged Suspects Arrested With Crack, Pills In Greenwich Drug Raid

Four people in their 50s and 60s were arrested during a raid on a Hamilton Avenue apartment in Greenwich where police seized crack cocaine and prescription pills, according to Greenwich Time. Police told Greenwich Time that they launched an investigation after learning that 69-year-old John Deandressi of Hamilton Avenue was selling prescription pills in town.

