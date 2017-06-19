Former Greenwich resident Chris Morin dies; family redirects...
The family of a former Greenwich resident who was the subject of an online account to help pay for medical care now is using the account to help pay for burial costs and bills. Chris Morin , a former resident of Riverside and a 1988 graduate of Greenwich High School , was seeking help paying for medical care after he was diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer when he died Tuesday of a pulmonary embolism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford
|Jun 15
|VictorOrians
|1
|Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09)
|Jun 12
|Theresa Stanton
|39
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jun 10
|Tom
|76
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|Joe Kaliko, what a sleazebag
|May 21
|Krags
|1
|Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09)
|May '17
|BPT
|7
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC