Firehouse Deli celebrates 20 years with $5 wedges
Anthony Labrosciano, Jr., left, with his father Anthony Labrosciano, Sr., who is holding a "Real Deal Holyfield" wedge and Anthony senior's grandson, Anthony Labrosciano, inside the Firehouse Deli founded by Anthony senior, located in the Byram section of Greenwich, Conn., Wednesday, June 28, 2017. The deli is celebrating its 20th anniversary July 3rd and 4th when all wedges will be rolled back to the 1990s price of $5.00.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|18 hr
|Forest
|5
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Jun 24
|Niggler
|207
|Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09)
|Jun 20
|Jim bob otter
|8
|Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09)
|Jun 20
|ron russo
|10
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford
|Jun 15
|VictorOrians
|1
|Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09)
|Jun 12
|Theresa Stanton
|39
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jun 10
|Tom
|76
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC