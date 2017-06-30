Firehouse Deli celebrates 20 years with $5 wedges

Anthony Labrosciano, Jr., left, with his father Anthony Labrosciano, Sr., who is holding a "Real Deal Holyfield" wedge and Anthony senior's grandson, Anthony Labrosciano, inside the Firehouse Deli founded by Anthony senior, located in the Byram section of Greenwich, Conn., Wednesday, June 28, 2017. The deli is celebrating its 20th anniversary July 3rd and 4th when all wedges will be rolled back to the 1990s price of $5.00.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.