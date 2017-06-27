Fine Art: Greenwich Hedge Fund Billionaire Steve Cohen Gives $50M To MoMA
Greenwich billionaire hedge fund founder and art aficionado Steve Cohen is making an eight-figure donation to the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan. The unrestricted gift will support the museum's ongoing renovation and expansion project, which will add 50,000 square feet of gallery space.
