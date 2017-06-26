Family Mourns Death Of 51-Year-Old Man Who Drowned In Stamford Harbor

The family of a 51-year-old man from Harrison, N.Y., who went overboard and drowned in Stamford Harbor late Saturday are mourning his death while looking for answers, according to a report from LoHud.com. The man was identified as Jose Diaz by his ex-wife Michelle Soriano, who said he knew his way around on boats, LoHud.com reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.