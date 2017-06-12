Exterior of the Parkway School building in Greenwich.
Heidi Hupal, a special education paraprofessional at Western Middle School , was named Greenwich's Paraprofessional of the Year at a Board of Education meeting on Thursday night. Suzanne Coyne , Western's assistant principal, called Hupal "One of the most skilled, dedicated paraprofessionals I have ever come across in my 20 years in special education."
