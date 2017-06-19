Disabilities employment up in 2016 - but only marginally
It could be that any new movie theater opening is going to draw hundreds of job applicants, but for Valerie Jensen , the 500 resumes that hit her desk in 2014 at the Prospector Theater in Ridgefield amounted to a preview of a problem that persists - too few employers willing to consider people with disabilities for openings in their ranks. Newly updated federal figures last week show an improvement in the percentage of people with disabilities holding jobs - but only a slight increase and statistically on par with job gains in the overall population.
