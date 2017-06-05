Demand for Greenwich dance classes spurs all-night wait
When Greenwich resident and mother of four Allison Frantz heard years ago that some parents wait hours in line to sign their children up for dance classes, "I said I would never do that," she said. That changed last year when Frantz's daughter asked to join her friends at Greenwich Dance Studio in Cos Cob.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Mon
|johnharby
|557
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|Joe Kaliko, what a sleazebag
|May 21
|Krags
|1
|Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09)
|May 18
|BPT
|7
|Conservation takes priority in planning for fut...
|May 14
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|May 12
|Wondering
|2
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|May 10
|BPT
|3
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC