Defunct Greenwich fund to share in $170M settlement

A trustee for FrontPoint Partners, which shut down in 2011 at based at 2 Greenwich Plaza in Greenwich, Conn. after an investigation into insider trading by a portfolio manager, will share in a $170 million settlement from Deutsche Bank reached in June 2017.

