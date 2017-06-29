CT Couple's New $65M Pet Luxury Hotel at JFK Lets Animals Travel in Style

The Ark at JFK, co-owned by Greenwich, Connecticut, residents John Cuticelli and his wife Elizabeth Schuette-Cuticelli, is a multi-purpose animal handling and transport hub adjacent to the airport, according to Greenwich Time . At any one time, it can house top-bred horses, parrots, dogs, cats, rats, turtles, and rabbits, among others.

