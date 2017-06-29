CSI Greenwich: Police Divers Return To Binney Park In Human Remains Case
Greenwich police are out at Binney Park again on Thursday as officers continue searching for evidence related to human remains found in the park earlier this spring. Greenwich Police and State Police dive teams search for more materials and/or remains in Binney Park earlier this month.
