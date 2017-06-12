Chipotle data breach brings BBB warning

Last week, Chipotle released a list of 14 of its restaurants in southwest Connecticut where a data breach could have affected customers payment cards. It said malware designed to access payment card data from cards used on point-of-sale devices at certain Chipotle restaurants between March 24, and April 18. Chipotle restaurants in Bridgeport, Danbury, Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Hamden, Milford, New Haven, Shelton, Wallingford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.