Book Review: A look inside the lives of the women of Wall Street

When the too-big-to-fail Wall Street bank Weiss & Partners goes under, it's just the start of the drama in "Our Little Racket," a debut novel by Angelica Baker . Bob D'Amico, a titan of Wall Street, is at the center of the nation's financial crisis, and at his home in Greenwich, Connecticut, he's the planet around which the women in his life orbit.

