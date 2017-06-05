Beyond Campbell's Soup: Greenwich Museum Takes Fresh Look At Warhol
The Bruce Museum aims to broaden visitor's perspectives on the eclectic Pop artist with "Spring into Summer with Andy Warhol and Friends," opening June 10 at the Greenwich museum. "Although we tend to associate Warhol's work with artifice and mass production - think of his bold images of Marilyn Monroe and Campbell's Soup cans - there is another side to the artist that is often overlooked, his interest in the natural, the real, and the intimate," said Kenneth E. Silver, New York University professor of modern art and Bruce Museum adjunct curator of art.
