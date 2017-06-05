Audubon Greenwich to count birds within 15 miles this weekend

Bird expert Ted Gilman, right, discusses the habits of the red-bellied woodpecker while projecting an image of the bird onto a screen during the family-friendly bird count program at Audubon Greenwicha few winters ago. less Bird expert Ted Gilman, right, discusses the habits of the red-bellied woodpecker while projecting an image of the bird onto a screen during the family-friendly bird count program at Audubon Greenwicha few ... more Mike Goff of Old Greenwich takes the binoculars away from his eyes to view a Downy woodpecker during the family-friendly bird count program, at Audubon Greenwich, Saturday afternoon, a few winters ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.