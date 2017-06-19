A Wealthy Banker's Fall In 'Our Little Racket'
Angelica Baker's debut novel "Our Little Racket" tells the story of an embattled CEO during the financial crisis. . Set during the financial crisis, the novel tells the story of Bob D'Amico, the CEO of a defunct investment bank based in Greenwich, Conn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09)
|3 hr
|Jim bob otter
|8
|Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09)
|5 hr
|ron russo
|10
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford
|Jun 15
|VictorOrians
|1
|Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09)
|Jun 12
|Theresa Stanton
|39
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jun 10
|Tom
|76
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC