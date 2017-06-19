A Wealthy Banker's Fall In 'Our Littl...

A Wealthy Banker's Fall In 'Our Little Racket'

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WNYC-AM New York

Angelica Baker's debut novel "Our Little Racket" tells the story of an embattled CEO during the financial crisis. . Set during the financial crisis, the novel tells the story of Bob D'Amico, the CEO of a defunct investment bank based in Greenwich, Conn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwich Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09) 3 hr Jim bob otter 8
News Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09) 5 hr ron russo 10
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford Jun 15 VictorOrians 1
News Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09) Jun 12 Theresa Stanton 39
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) Jun 10 Tom 76
News SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08) Jun 5 johnharby 557
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jun 1 Lottery Traitors ... 518
See all Greenwich Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwich Forum Now

Greenwich Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwich Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Greenwich, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,866 • Total comments across all topics: 281,897,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC