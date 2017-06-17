17-year-old struck, killed by train in Connecticut
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is investigating after a 17-year-old was hit and killed by a train in Connecticut. A MTA spokesman says the male teen was hit at Cos Cob station in Greenwich around 12 a.m. Sunday.
