17-year-old struck, killed by train in Connecticut

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is investigating after a 17-year-old was hit and killed by a train in Connecticut. A MTA spokesman says the male teen was hit at Cos Cob station in Greenwich around 12 a.m. Sunday.

