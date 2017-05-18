XPO shareholders revolt against overw...

XPO shareholders revolt against overweight CEO pay

Recently announced voting results from XPO's annual shareholder meeting held last week revealed only about 62 percent of votes cast approved of XPO's executive pay practices and just 51 percent excluding Jacobs' and other insiders ownership of XPO stock. 'It is a farce that the company's founder and largest shareholder requires a three-fold increase in his compensation to stick around and work towards delivering shareholder value for the long haul,' said Teamster General Secretary-Treasurer Ken Hall.

