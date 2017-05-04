With a piece of duct tape in her mout...

With a piece of duct tape in her mouth to keep her hands free, Eastern Middle School student Vivian Duddy, 13, helps create a section of the Petting Zoo art project that students, under the direction of visiting artist Joe Fucigna, made using duct tape and newspapers at Eastern Middle School in Greenwich, Conn., Friday, May 5, 2017. Fucigna said that he hoped the project would teach the students about recycling, team-work and that most objects can be use to create art.

