Two Stratford Teens Charged With Stealing Maserati Out Of Greenwich
Police said the 2016 Maserati had been stolen from Greenwich and abandoned on Carrol Road in Stratford on Wednesday afternoon. Police used the new K-9 Logan, who just started patrol work on Monday, to track the two suspects, one of whom was a juvenile, police said.
