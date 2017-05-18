Thousands Without Power In Greenwich
As of 5:15 p.m., a total of 3,824 Eversource customers were without power, representing 14 percent of all customers in town. While the cause of the outage was not immediately apparent, Eversource said they were aware of the outage and had crews heading out to restore service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenwich Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09)
|Thu
|BPT
|7
|Conservation takes priority in planning for fut...
|May 14
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|May 12
|Wondering
|2
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|May 10
|BPT
|3
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|May 9
|Wally
|43
|Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09)
|May 5
|ffctguitar
|87
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 5
|ffctguitar
|2
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC