The Ralph Lauren store holiday window display at 265 Greenwich Ave.,...

Greenwich's Ralph Lauren , one of the avenue's most iconic and reportedly expensive build-outs, has closed following last month's announcement of 50 shutterings and 1,000 job cuts across the brand. Wrapping now covers Ralph Lauren's windows at its several-story, 19,000 square-foot space, located at 265 Greenwich Ave., and its telephone has been disconnected.

