The Ralph Lauren store holiday window display at 265 Greenwich Ave.,...
Greenwich's Ralph Lauren , one of the avenue's most iconic and reportedly expensive build-outs, has closed following last month's announcement of 50 shutterings and 1,000 job cuts across the brand. Wrapping now covers Ralph Lauren's windows at its several-story, 19,000 square-foot space, located at 265 Greenwich Ave., and its telephone has been disconnected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Property Rounds: Conservation, development part...
|22 hr
|BPT
|2
|Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09)
|Wed
|Ashton
|86
|Stamford immigrants protest outside government ...
|Tue
|okimar
|7
|Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras
|Apr 30
|BPT
|8
|House with a bloody history (Sep '08)
|Apr 26
|Motherofadisabled...
|55
|Relocate the children and elderly to Palm Beac...
|Apr 13
|Winter White House
|1
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr '17
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC