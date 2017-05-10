The Garden Education Center is hosting its 60th annual garden tour,...
The Garden Education Center is celebrating its 60th year promoting horticulture and conservation in Greenwich through their 2017 Grandiflora Tour. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 4, GEC is offering a self-guided tour of six gardens to celebrate what Vice President Barbara Collier calls its Diamond Anniversary.
