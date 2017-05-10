Suspect apprehended in 2016 sexual assault case
Town police detectives traveled to Los Angeles to bring back a suspect wanted for an alleged instance of sexual assault involving a young person last year. Julio Molineros, 58, of 208th Street, Queens, was being held in custody after failing to post a $50,000 bond on Wednesday, after being booked on charges of risk of injury to a minor and sexual assault.
