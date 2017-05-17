Social media abuzz as flying insects swarm part of London
This photo issued by Transport for London and taken with a traffic camera, shows a swarm of insects on a traffic light in south-east London, Tuesday May 16, 2017. Social media users in London are buzzing about an apparent swarm of flying insects that has descended on one part of the city.
