Showers And Thunderstorms Kick Off Week In Greenwich
There's a chance of some serious thunderstorms hitting Fairfield County Monday night, kicking off a mostly cool week that will start and end with some wet weather for the region. The daytime on Monday will see areas of drizzle and fog, mostly before noon, but otherwise the day is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high near 63, according to the National Weather Service.
