SEEN: Greenwich Celebrating Hope Gala 2017
The Alzheimer's Association Connecticut Chapter held its annual Celebrating Hope gala at the Delamar Hotel in Greenwich on May 5, 2017. Guests enjoyed dinner, live music and an auction to benefit the association's programs, services, advocacy efforts and research.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|20 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09)
|Fri
|ffctguitar
|87
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|Fri
|ffctguitar
|2
|Workouts to Keep Your Belly Flat
|Thu
|steveeB_1
|1
|Property Rounds: Conservation, development part...
|May 3
|BPT
|2
|Stamford immigrants protest outside government ...
|May 2
|okimar
|7
|Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras
|Apr 30
|BPT
|8
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC