Seat-belt crackdown begins next week
Stamford Police set up a check point to do safety belt inspections on Roxbury Road in Stamford. The 2017 seat belt enforcement campaign begins on May 22 and continues to June 4. Stamford Police set up a check point to do safety belt inspections on Roxbury Road in Stamford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09)
|Thu
|BPT
|7
|Conservation takes priority in planning for fut...
|May 14
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|May 12
|Wondering
|2
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|May 10
|BPT
|3
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|May 9
|Wally
|43
|Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09)
|May 5
|ffctguitar
|87
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 5
|ffctguitar
|2
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC