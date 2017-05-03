Police: Woman Tries To Steal From Gre...

Police: Woman Tries To Steal From Greenwich Church, Gets Arrested

A 19-year-old was charged with burglary and attempted theft after she tried to steal money from a church, police said. A surveillance camera captured Victoria Rosenblum of Hemlock Drive trying to steal collection money from a safe at St. Mary's Church, 178 Greenwich Ave., i Greenwich on April 30, they said.

