Police: Woman Tries To Steal From Greenwich Church, Gets Arrested
A 19-year-old was charged with burglary and attempted theft after she tried to steal money from a church, police said. A surveillance camera captured Victoria Rosenblum of Hemlock Drive trying to steal collection money from a safe at St. Mary's Church, 178 Greenwich Ave., i Greenwich on April 30, they said.
