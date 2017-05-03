Police say this guy is the Greenwich bank robber
David Byers, 34, of of Solana Beach, Ca., a suspect in three Greenwich robberies, was arrested in the San Diego area on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. David Byers, 34, of of Solana Beach, Ca., a suspect in three Greenwich robberies, was arrested in the San Diego area on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Property Rounds: Conservation, development part...
|13 hr
|BPT
|2
|Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09)
|23 hr
|Ashton
|86
|Stamford immigrants protest outside government ...
|Tue
|okimar
|7
|Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras
|Apr 30
|BPT
|8
|House with a bloody history (Sep '08)
|Apr 26
|Motherofadisabled...
|55
|Relocate the children and elderly to Palm Beac...
|Apr 13
|Winter White House
|1
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC