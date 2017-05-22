Police: Greenwich Man Sent Threatening Texts To Extort Money From Woman
A 29-year-old Greenwich man was arrested after sending threatening text messages to a woman in an attempt to get money from her, police said. The text messages were sent in a harassing manner, police said, and a countdown was "initiated for the victim to send the male money or consequences would be had."
