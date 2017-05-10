Parkway assistant principal retires

Parkway assistant principal retires

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

The assistant principal of Parkway School announced her retirement Wednesday. Deborah Cline 's six year tenure in the role will come to an end on June 30. "I have been most fortunate to work for the GPS for the past 25 years as a teacher, reading consultant, learning facilitator, and administrator," said Cline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwich Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training 45 min Wondering 2
News PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop Wed BPT 3
News The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08) May 9 Wally 43
News Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09) May 5 ffctguitar 87
Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F... May 5 ffctguitar 2
News Workouts to Keep Your Belly Flat May 4 steveeB_1 1
News Property Rounds: Conservation, development part... May 3 BPT 2
See all Greenwich Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwich Forum Now

Greenwich Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwich Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Greenwich, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,978 • Total comments across all topics: 280,956,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC