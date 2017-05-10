Parkway assistant principal retires
The assistant principal of Parkway School announced her retirement Wednesday. Deborah Cline 's six year tenure in the role will come to an end on June 30. "I have been most fortunate to work for the GPS for the past 25 years as a teacher, reading consultant, learning facilitator, and administrator," said Cline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|45 min
|Wondering
|2
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|Wed
|BPT
|3
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|May 9
|Wally
|43
|Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09)
|May 5
|ffctguitar
|87
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 5
|ffctguitar
|2
|Workouts to Keep Your Belly Flat
|May 4
|steveeB_1
|1
|Property Rounds: Conservation, development part...
|May 3
|BPT
|2
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC