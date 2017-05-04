NYC man charged in connection with to...

NYC man charged in connection with tow truck driver's death

Read more: New Jersey Herald

State police say they've charged a New York City man in connection with the hit-and-run death of a tow truck driver in Westchester last winter. Troopers announced Thursday that they arrested 51-year-old Anthony Mangano, of Queens, and charged him with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident.

