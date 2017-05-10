New York reaches six settlements over illegal ticket sales

Six ticket brokers reached settlements with New York's attorney general to resolve charges they illegally bought and resold hundreds of thousands of tickets for concerts and other popular events, including on sites such as StubHub and Vivid Seats. Attorney General Eric Schneiderman on Thursday said that since 2011, brokers would use illegal software known as ticket "bots" to buy large blocks of tickets through websites such as Ticketmaster before the public could buy them.

