New York reaches six settlements over...

New York reaches six settlements over illegal ticket sales

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WHTC

Six ticket brokers reached settlements with New York's attorney general to resolve charges they illegally bought and resold hundreds of thousands of tickets for concerts and other popular events, including on sites such as StubHub and Vivid Seats. Attorney General Eric Schneiderman on Thursday said that since 2011, brokers would use illegal software known as ticket "bots" to buy large blocks of tickets through websites such as Ticketmaster before the public could buy them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwich Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training 5 hr Wondering 2
News PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop Wed BPT 3
News The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08) May 9 Wally 43
News Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09) May 5 ffctguitar 87
Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F... May 5 ffctguitar 2
News Workouts to Keep Your Belly Flat May 4 steveeB_1 1
News Property Rounds: Conservation, development part... May 3 BPT 2
See all Greenwich Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwich Forum Now

Greenwich Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwich Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Greenwich, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,200 • Total comments across all topics: 280,961,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC