New Assistant Principal Appointee At Glenville School In Greenwich
Kathleen Ramirez, who has served as interim assistant principal at North Street School since March, has been appointed as the new assistant principal at Glenville School in Greenwich. The position at Glenville School became open after former assistant principal Janean Carley accepted a position with the Wilton Public Schools last December.
