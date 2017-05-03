New Assistant Principal Appointee At ...

New Assistant Principal Appointee At Glenville School In Greenwich

10 hrs ago Read more: The Greenwich Daily Voice

Kathleen Ramirez, who has served as interim assistant principal at North Street School since March, has been appointed as the new assistant principal at Glenville School in Greenwich. The position at Glenville School became open after former assistant principal Janean Carley accepted a position with the Wilton Public Schools last December.

