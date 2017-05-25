Neil Vigdor, political reporter Hears...

Neil Vigdor, political reporter Hearst Connecticut Media

Hearst Connecticut Media Group has won the highest award for investigative reporting from the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists , along with first-place awards in 12 other categories and 33 awards overall. Ken Dixon , Angela Carella and Neil Vigdor won the Theodore Driscoll Award for Investigative Reporting, the society's highest honor for investigations, for their report " Inside the money game ," which tracked the circuitous path of political donations from state contractors to Gov. Dannel P. Malloy 's 2014 re-election campaign.

